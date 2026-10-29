Santa Clara County gives first public timeline of calls before death of 8-year-old girl

The Brief Santa Clara County child welfare officials received multiple reports of severe neglect regarding 8-year-old Aurora Williams over two-and-a-half years, finding each complaint inconclusive or unfounded. Aurora died May 13 after suffering a severe asthma attack in an incident ruled a homicide due to medical neglect. County supervisors sharply criticized the Department of Family and Children's Services during a committee meeting, calling for systemic reforms.



Santa Clara County has released its first full public accounting of neglect complaints made prior to the death of an 8-year-old San Jose girl, revealing that officials repeatedly could find no credible warning signs requiring action over a span of more than two-and-a-half years.

Aurora Williams died after family members called 911 on May 13 because she was unresponsive at her home on Lancelot Lane in East San Jose. She was transported by ambulance, and the coroner later ruled her death a homicide, citing a severe asthma attack with medical neglect as a contributing factor. Her mother and stepfather are currently free on bail awaiting trial and are scheduled to return to court next month on child endangerment charges.

Santa Clara County neglect complaints

Timeline:

Reports to the county’s Department of Family and Children’s Services (DCFS) began more than two-and-a-half years before Aurora's death. In every instance, the agency deemed the allegations either inconclusive or unfounded. The agency noted that, in several of the cases, the family was not cooperative with caseworkers who responded to investigate the complaints.

The series of documented complaints began in September 2023, when the agency received reports that children's clothing smelled of urine, the children were dirty, and one child reportedly expressed a desire to put a gun to their head. The county concluded that investigation was inconclusive.

Three months later, in December 2023, another complaint reported dog feces in the living room and cockroaches in the kitchen. During the same period, a child on a school bus was observed having difficulty breathing and appeared unconscious. The county again deemed the report inconclusive.

In April 2024, reports surfaced that children had lice, were itchy, and struggled with hygiene and peer isolation at school. That finding was deemed inconclusive. Just 10 days later, another referral noted that a child reported not eating for two days and appeared thin.

In February 2025, Aurora was taken to a doctor, where clinic staff notified child welfare officials after observing a cockroach crawling from the child's back and noting she appeared malnourished. The agency determined that report was unfounded.

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors

What they're saying:

County officials who oversee the agency faced fierce scrutiny Thursday afternoon during a committee meeting, with supervisors concluding that social workers failed to see the broader pattern of neglect and did not take into account the full series of calls over an extended period of time.

"I don't know how you sleep at night, but this impacts me," said Sylvia Arenas, representative for Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 1. "So are we going to be waiting for another child to die before we improve our system because we will not do it proactively?"

Members of the public also voiced concern during the meeting, with one attendee noting that the department should have intervened to remove the child from the residence.

Daniel Little, director of the Social Services Agency which oversees DCFS, addressed the committee regarding the agency's actions. "We absolutely do take every single loss of a child’s life seriously," Little said.

Child welfare agency under scrutiny

Big picture view:

Aurora's death follows other recent fatal incidents that have drawn sharp criticism towards the county's child welfare system.

Just one month before Aurora died, 2-year-old Jaxon Juarez died after county officials placed him in the custody of a relative who had previously faced felony child endangerment charges. In 2023, infant Phoenix Castro died after ingesting fentanyl.

Following committee findings that officials failed to connect critical details across separate referrals, county leaders are moving forward with plans to establish a "blue ribbon commission" tasked with investigating necessary changes to Santa Clara County child welfare services.