Santa Clara County records new record of COVID cases, hospitalizations

Santa Clara County on Wednesday urged the community to adhere to COVID-19 health orders as the county continues to see a surge with record-setting daily new cases and hospitalizations reported ahead of Thanksgiving.

Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors said, "We are reaching a tipping point with COVID-19 numbers and we need to change course now.”

On Tuesday, the county recorded its highest individual new case count for a single day with 512 cases reported and saw its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations of 213 patients, county officials said during a press conference.

“The ability for our hospitals to care for the most critical patients is a critical concern when dealing with COVID-19,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 Testing Officer for the County of Santa Clara. “The more we protect ourselves and our families from COVID-19, the less likely we will be filling up hospital beds.”

Amid the holiday season, the county vowed to step up enforcement in making sure businesses are in compliance with COVID-19 health orders.

Starting on Thursday and extending into the weekend, Santa Clara County health inspectors are performing double duty as enforcement officers are fining businesses for not following the rules.