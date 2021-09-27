Santa Clara County starts rolling out COVID booster shots for eligible residents

Santa Clara County has started offering COVID booster shots to residents throughout the county.

The shots are only available to those who received Pfizer vaccination shots at least six months ago. Decisions on boosters for Americans who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still to come.

Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said the boosters are "a valuable tool that people can use to protect themselves and their loved ones."

Federal and state health officials said booster shots offer additional protection for those who are at high risk for complications from COVID due to age or pre-existing medical conditions. People 65 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those over 50 with an underlying medical condition are strongly encouraged to get a booster shot.