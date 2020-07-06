Santa Clara County to outline rules for outdoor dining

Santa Clara County officials are expected to provide more guidance on outdoor dining as there has been confusion surrounding protocols.

This comes after Alcoholic Beverage Control agents paid a visit to a restaurant in Morgan Hill and ordered it to cease all operations.

Representatives for Ladera Grill said the restaurant was forced to close after allowing customers to eat outside.

The officers allegedly threatened to cite the owners, managers, and customers for breaking the rules. However, Morgan Hill said it is not aware of any state or local orders prohibiting outdoor dining.