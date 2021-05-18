Santa Clara police pursuing subject on foot, residents asked to shelter-in-place

article

Santa Clara Police Department says officers are pursuing a subject on foot and have asked area residents to shelter-in-place Tuesday.

Officials on Twitter said a police presence was at the 3100 block of Cecil Avenue. Their first tweet indicated the police activity started at 5:40 p.m.

By 6:30, police updated to say there was a chase and that residents from Dorcich Street to Cecil should shelter-in-place until further notice. The area west of I-880 and north of I-280 is not far from Santana Row.

Police did not indicate who they were chasing, nor why. They did not disclose what the threat was to the public or if anyone had been injured or hurt in any way.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest details.