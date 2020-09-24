Santa Clara police search for 58-year-old missing woman

article

Santa Clara police are searching for a missing 58-year-old woman

Thursday evening who has conditions which require support.

Christine Smith went missing sometime before 4 p.m. Thursday in

the area of Benton Street and Los Padres Boulevard in Santa Clara.

Smith was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue or green patterned

pants, pink glasses and pink shoes. She stands 5'2" tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at (408) 615-5580.