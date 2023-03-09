Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Santa Cruz County evacuation warning issued due to likely flooding

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Cruz Mountains residents worried about mudslides and flooding

People in Felton Grove are still trying to recover from the flooding in January. Piles of mud can still be seen in their yards, and now they're just moving everything they can to higher ground in preparation for Thursday's atmospheric river.

FELTON, Calif. - Residents in Santa Cruz County who are still recovering from January's atmospheric river that brought a relentless parade of rain and flooding were warned Thursday of a repeat weather event.

"If you flooded in January, you are likely to flood again. Please be prepared to leave if necessary," the county said.

The evacuation warning was issued Thursday as a powerful atmospheric river was forecast to unleash as much as 8 inches of rain in the county. Residents in low-lying areas were urged to get ready to get out.

Those ares include Felton Grove, Paradise Park, Soquel Village, Rio Del Mar Flats, and areas along Corralitos Creek.

"This is a warning not an order, but leave now if you feel unsafe," the county said.

California was hit with an onslaught of violent weather in early January that caused widespread damage for two weeks, and Santa Cruz County fared worse. Cars were submerged, trees uprooted and roofs blown, and hillsides collapsed. 

Treacherous rains and winds ripped apart the historic pier in Capitola, deluged neighborhoods in Felton Grove and brought down mudslides on Highway 17.

Now, two months later, those residents are still trying to rebuild and recover from storm damages, while the threat of more looms. 

Daniel Alexander, a Felton Grove resident, said he still needs to remove mud from his property from the previous floods. With six to eight inches of rainfall is expected this weekend, he's weary. 

"For me, this could be worse than any of the other floods we had in January," said Alexander.

Drone video of flooded Felton in Santa Cruz County

AIO Filmz flew a drone over flooded Felton in Santa Cruz County.