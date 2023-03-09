Residents in Santa Cruz County who are still recovering from January's atmospheric river that brought a relentless parade of rain and flooding were warned Thursday of a repeat weather event.

"If you flooded in January, you are likely to flood again. Please be prepared to leave if necessary," the county said.

The evacuation warning was issued Thursday as a powerful atmospheric river was forecast to unleash as much as 8 inches of rain in the county. Residents in low-lying areas were urged to get ready to get out.

Related article

Those ares include Felton Grove, Paradise Park, Soquel Village, Rio Del Mar Flats, and areas along Corralitos Creek.

"This is a warning not an order, but leave now if you feel unsafe," the county said.

California was hit with an onslaught of violent weather in early January that caused widespread damage for two weeks, and Santa Cruz County fared worse. Cars were submerged, trees uprooted and roofs blown, and hillsides collapsed.

Treacherous rains and winds ripped apart the historic pier in Capitola, deluged neighborhoods in Felton Grove and brought down mudslides on Highway 17.

Now, two months later, those residents are still trying to rebuild and recover from storm damages, while the threat of more looms.

Daniel Alexander, a Felton Grove resident, said he still needs to remove mud from his property from the previous floods. With six to eight inches of rainfall is expected this weekend, he's weary.

"For me, this could be worse than any of the other floods we had in January," said Alexander.