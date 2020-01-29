Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office to release new details in kidnapping, murder of tech exec

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is releasing new information on Wednesday in the kidnapping and killing of a tech executive last year.

Investigators said at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 1 Tushar Atre,50, was forcibly taken from his home on Pleasure Point Road and forced into his girlfriend's BMW.

Surveillance video taken around the time of his disappearance, shows three suspects walking out of an alley, near Atre's home.

His body and the BMW were later found on Soquel San Jose Road, near the summit, in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The sheriff's office confirmed he died of a gunshot wound and said the motive for his killing appears to be robbery.

Authorities are holding a news conference on Wednesday afternoon and will release new video of a person of interest in the case.

Atre was the founder and CEO of AtreNet, a web marketing and design agency that's based in Santa Cruz. His website shows numerous clients, primarily in the South Bay and Peninsula areas.