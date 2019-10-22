Santa Rosa police take suspect into custody after teen shot outside high school

article

Santa Rosa police on Tuesday arrested a gunman and his accomplice following a shooting outside a high school that wounded a 17-year-old boy and put thousands of students at three schools on lockown for more than two hours.

The shooter fired three to four rounds on a sidewalk outside Ridgway High School, a continuation school, before running away, police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said. At least one bullet hit the teen boy in the stomach, police said. His condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not identify the shooter or say if he was a student at the continuation high school. Authorities said the violence started off school grounds about 9 a.m.and was never an active shooter situation. Still, Ridgway High School, nearby Santa Rosa High School as well as Santa Rosa Junior College were locked down "to keep students safe," school officials said.

Police have not released th names of the two suspects, and have not said if they or the 17-year-old victim are students at the schools. Authorities are still searching for the shooter's handgun.

A motive for the shooting was not dislcosed.

Parent Jessica Bayer said she was finally able to talk to her son at school, but until she could speak to him, she said she was really "freaked out."

Advertisement

.

Police look at a fence outside Ridgway High in Santa Rosa after a shooting outside campus. Oct. 22, 2019

A Santa Rosa police officer holds a rifle outside Ridgway High after a shooting outside campus. Oct. 22, 2019



