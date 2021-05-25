Sausalito Art Festival canceled over homeless encampment

article

The 2021 Sausalito Art Festival won't happen this year, but not due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers called off the event because a new homeless encampment that has sprung up along the city's scenic waterfront could soon be moved to the festival's site.

City leaders have been trying to move the homeless encampment from Dunphy Park to Marinship Park, but the latter park is the traditional location of the Sausalito Art Festival.

SEE ALSO: Gov. Newsom proposes $12B to combat California's homelessness crisis

Organizers said in a statement, "movement of the homeless encampment to Marinship Park would negate the use of the park for the 2021 Festival and potentially beyond 2021."

Advertisement

Festival organizers have decided to cancel the annual Labor Day weekend event altogether for the second year in a row.