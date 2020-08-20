SCU Lightning Complex Fire expands to 137,475 acres

article

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire, which stretches across parts of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, has grown to 137,475 acres, Cal Fire announced Thursday morning.

Firefighters have established 5% containment against the fire.

There are about 20 fires in this group that are divided into three zones, the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone, and the Deer Zone.

"The fires continue to burn in steep, rugged terrain and are influenced by extreme temperatures, and low relative humidity," Cal Fire said.

Two people have been injured, Cal Fire said, but no structures have been damaged.

RELATED: California's oldest state park, Big Basin, suffers extensive fire damage

Advertisement

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Alameda County / Stanislaus County

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Alameda County

All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line

Stanislaus County

All Areas of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Grande Community

Santa Clara County

North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line

West of San Antonio Valley Rd.

West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line

East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

(Unincorporated area of Santa Clara County East of the City of San Jose)

East of Ed Levin County Park, Felter Rd., Sierra Rd., Toyon Ave. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.to Three Springs Rd.

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

West of the Fire Perimeter

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

Alameda County

City of Fremont - Mill Creek Road

Stanislaus County

South of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Community to the Stanislaus/Merced County Line

West of the I-5

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line

Santa Clara County

East of San Jose City limits

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.

North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., East to the County Line

East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the County Line

EVACUATION CENTERS:

Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson, CA 95363

Milpitas Library: 160 N Main St Milpitas, CA 95035

ROAD CLOSURES: