Search teams looking for runner in Pleasanton investigate potential cries for help from canyon

Search teams in the East Bay are tracking down a new potential lead in the search for a runner who went missing five days ago in the Pleasanton hills.

Social media accounts linked to the search for 37-year-old Philip Kreycik said there were cries for help in a canyon in Sunol overnight.

They requested volunteers to gather at the Sunol post office as a rallying point to check out where those calls for help originated or if they could possibly be tied to the search for the Berkeley father of two.

At this point searchers are admitting they are stumped as to what could have happened to him. He has been missing since Saturday after going out for a run in Pleasant Ridge Regional Park.

He had mapped out his intended 8-mile route in the Plesanton Hills, but that area has been searched.

Kreycik's SUV, parked at a trailhead, had his wallet, phone, and shirt in it.

Wearing just shorts and shoes in 104 degree heat, he set off.

Search dogs found but lost his scent after a short distance; it's believed to have been eroded by heat and wind.

But in a park that has hundreds of visitors daily, not one person has said they saw Kreycik running at midday Saturday.

Before this new tip, crews said on Tuesday that they were going to scale back the search.

Kreycik is a scientist, married with two children, with no history of instability.