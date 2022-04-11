Search underway for missing 2-year-old, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says

article

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday asked the public for its help in locating a missing toddler believed to have been kidnapped in Sebastopol by a non-custodial parent.

Investigators said two-year-old Makenzie Privitt "was taken by her mother from the grandmother's house." They said the toddler was placed in the custody of her grandmother and was not supposed to be with her mother.

The mother has been identified as 20-year-old Shelby Privitt. She was described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and jeans, investigators said.

The child was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and pink shoes.

The pair was last seen walking east on Highway 12 toward Santa Rosa.

The sheriff's office was investigating the incident as a kidnapping. Investigators urged anyone who sees the girl and her mother to immediately contact the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office at (707) 565-2121.

Bay City News contributed to this story.