Service dog is stolen in Berkeley, shelter officials believe she was taken by a volunteer

The Berkeley Humane Society is asking the public's help in locating a service dog, after it was stolen from a secure passcode-protected area of its facility over the weekend.

The dog's name is Ribbon. Shelter officials said they believe the 6-month-old Staffordshire Terrier mix may be with volunteer, Kimberly Olwin-Zhao, who was last seen at the shelter during a time she was not scheduled to work.

Berkeley Humane is asking the public's help in locating a service dog taken from the shelter over the weekend. (Berkeley Humane)

"Olwin-Zhao arrived at Berkeley Humane after the kennels were opened but had not signed up for a volunteer shift," Vivian Nguyen of Berkeley Humane explained. "She went right to Ribbon’s kennel and left with her in under four minutes."

Nguyen said staff have been searching for Olwin-Zhao and have called her multiple times but have not been able to make contact her. "Currently, both Olwin-Zhao and Ribbon are unaccounted for," Nguyen said. "The timing and behavior lead us to believe this was a deliberate, premeditated act."

Officials said under Berkeley Humane’s policies, every volunteer is required to undergo training before they are allowed to handle and care for the animals in the shelter.



"Specialized volunteers in Canine Care, such as Olwin-Zhao, have the passcode to the kennel area so that they can do their jobs," officials said.

They said Ribbon has been spayed and microchipped, and Berkeley police have been notified about the dog's disappearance. But officials stressed, "Berkeley Humane would welcome Ribbon back with no questions asked as her safety and well-being are the top priority."

The shelter is urging anyone with information that can lead to the safe return of Ribbon to please contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900.

