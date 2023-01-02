Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from WED 7:00 AM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
8
High Wind Watch
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
River Flood Watch
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 6:00 PM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 10:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from WED 10:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Several injured, including children, after Tesla plunges over cliff at Devil's Slide

Published 
San Mateo County
KTVU FOX 2

4 injured after Tesla plunges off cliff near Devil's Slide

Four people are in critical condition on Monday after a Tesla went off State Route 1 near Devil's Slide, according to Cal Fire.

Four people are in critical condition on Monday after a Tesla went off State Route 1 near Devil's Slide, according to Cal Fire.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the highway south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels.

Two adults and two children were in the car, which landed about 250 feet over the side of the steep embankment, according to Cal Fire officials at the scene.

Rescuers were trying to reach the car and air ambulances responded to the scene, Cal Fire said on social media.