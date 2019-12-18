Sex offender arrested after inappropriately touching 2 people at San Rafael school

A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday by San Rafael police after he allegedly walked onto a high school campus and inappropriately touched two people, authorities said.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m. a call came in from Terra Linda High School about a man, who was not a student or staff member, wandering around campus and talking to students.

Officers said the suspect followed one student into a hallway.

The student notified a teacher who escorted the man to the administration office.

As a precaution to prevent the man from accessing other areas of the campus, the classroom doors were locked, police said.

A school official was called to the office and he escorted the suspect off the campus. Shortly after he left, someone reported that they were sexually assaulted by the suspect, authorities said.

Responding officers learned that there were additional victims who were inappropriately touched by the suspect.

School officials gave police a thorough description of the suspect which helped police locate the man.

Advertisement

An officer recognized the suspect around 8:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Willie Jones of San Rafael, was brought back to the police station for questioning and subsequently arrested.

Willie Jones, 39 of San Rafael, is accused of inappropriately touching two people on a high school campus in San Rafael.

Investigators said it appears that a student and an adult were sexually assaulted, but Superintendent of San Rafael City Schools Jim Hogeboom said in a statement two students were involved.

Hogeboom said the school is working closely with the two students and their families adding, "We are relieved to share that they are safe, and they've returned to their regular school activities."