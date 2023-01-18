SF district attorney issues arrest warrant for art gallery owner seen on video hosing down homeless woman

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Wednesday announced her office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin, the man seen on video hosing down a homeless Black woman in front of his art gallery last week.

Jenkins tweeted an update on the case to say Gwin is charged with misdemeanor battery. She indicated that Gwin, owner of Foster Gwin art gallery in the Jackson Square neighborhood on Montgomery Street, is alleged to have intentionally and unlawfully sprayed the unidentified victim with water on Jan. 9.

Video of the incident quickly went viral and sparked the ire of the community.

"The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions," Jenkins wrote.

In addition, she said that vandalism that was seen and reported at the art gallery is likewise unacceptable. "Two wrongs don't make a right," Jenkins said.

Gwin's charges follow an investigation of the incident by SFPD.

KTVU interviewed Gwin following the incident. He apologized and indicated that he snapped. He said he had previously offered the woman a place to sleep outside his doorway for four days. He said he sprayed her when he became frustrated that the woman would not move.

Sup. Aaron Peskin represents the district. He said the woman is known to the community. A crisis response team offered the woman help, according to San Francisco Fire Department. The unhoused woman accepted city services.