SF Mid-Market triple daytime shooting: 1 dead, police investigating

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a daytime triple shooting where one of the victims has died, officials say. 

A KTVU producer in the area heard six gunshots ring out at 4:48 p.m., followed by sirens and police who quickly responded a minute later. Police said the shooting happened in the Mid-Market, Tenderloin area at Market and Mason streets. 

Responding officers found three victims suffering gunshot wounds, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

There are no arrests at this time. 

In a press release, SFPD Officer Adam Lobsinger said the 900 block of Market Street and the unit block of Mason Street will be impacted while police investigate. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest details. 