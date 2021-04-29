SF Mid-Market triple daytime shooting: 1 dead, police investigating

article

San Francisco police are investigating a daytime triple shooting where one of the victims has died, officials say.

A KTVU producer in the area heard six gunshots ring out at 4:48 p.m., followed by sirens and police who quickly responded a minute later. Police said the shooting happened in the Mid-Market, Tenderloin area at Market and Mason streets.

Responding officers found three victims suffering gunshot wounds, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no arrests at this time.

In a press release, SFPD Officer Adam Lobsinger said the 900 block of Market Street and the unit block of Mason Street will be impacted while police investigate.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest details.