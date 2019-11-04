SF Police Officers Association accused of trying to 'buy' district attorneys race

Some San Francisco Supervisors gathered at Civic Center Plaza on Monday to condemn the city's Police Officers Association, accusing it of trying to buy the district attorney's race.

Supervisors Matt Haney, Aaron Peskin and Hillary Ronen, along with some former police commissioners, say the SFPOA has spent $650,000 in two weeks on attack ads against D.A. candidate Chesa Boudin, who is running on a criminal justice reform platform against the interim incumbent, Suzy Loftus.

"For years, the POA has fought bitterly to resist any police reform and to defend racism and criminal conduct within its ranks. The more than $650,000 in dishonest attack ads in the last two weeks make clear that I'm the reform candidate," Boudin said in a statement on Monday.

SF Examiner reported SFPOA is the biggest outside spender in the race, one of the most expensive of its kind in the city's history. The television and mail ads depict Boudin as the best choice for criminals and gang members.

KTVU reached out to the SFPOA for reaction. They did not address the spending issue directly. However, they did repeat their criticisms of Boudin, calling his positions and proposals "dangerous."

One of Boudin's proposals includes the plan to leave decoy laptops in parked cars at the bottom of Lombard Street and when the car's window is broken, rather than arrest that person, the plan calls for following the laptop to track where it goes as a way to expose and dismantle criminal networks creating demand for stolen property.

Loftus, who started her job Oct. 21, says she is committed to doing something about San Francisco's ongoing problem with auto burglaries. She said there were as many as 70 a day last September. Since taking over, she has also ended a pilot program that allowed first time driving under the influence (DUI) offenders to avoid convictions.

In a statement on their Facebook page, SFPOA, claimed Boudin's "apologists" are trying to keep voters in the dark about the candidate's record.

Leif Dautch and Nancy Tung are also running for the district attorney's office.