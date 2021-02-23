SF Unified Schools to hold vote on agreement with teachers’ union

San Francisco's school board is meeting Tuesday and preparing to vote on accepting a deal with educators to return to in-person learning.

There is still no word on a timeline on the return to in-person instruction and the district says there are too many factors to predict when students will return.

But families are starting to get an idea of what in-person learning may look like.

San Francisco families once again held a Zoom in-- an outdoor protest against distance learning. Parents said their kids are suffering because they're not attending school in person.

"Our experience with distance learning has been challenging," said Lesley, the mother of a San Francisco student. "I think the learning volume is not there."

Now there is a glimmer of hope. San Francisco's school board is voting on an agreement with educators unions at Tuesday's meeting.

"I know many families are anxiously awaiting clarity and we're working to get there," said Dr. Vincent Matthews, SFUSD superintendent.

The superintendent said the district has been pushing for as much in-person instruction as possible.

"Students would be able to return for five full days, five hours each day in schools with fewer requests for in-person learning," said Dr. Matthews. "Schools we're calling lower demand schools."

The district said it is pushing for the youngest students to return first; pre-K through 2nd grade, and students with special needs.

The district said for schools with a higher percentage of families wanting to return to in-person instruction, the schools simply cannot accommodate all of those kids in person, so they will have to split their time between online and in person learning.

"At these schools we will use a hybrid instructional schedule," said Enikia Ford-Morthel, Deputy Superintendent of Instruction. "And what that means is some of the babies will spend days in person and some of the babies will also spend days distance learning remotely."

The district is still not committing to a date certain for students to return to classrooms.

"We don't have a date set for a variety of reasons. We cannot predict when staff in the first wave of schools will be able to get the vaccine," said Ford-Morthel. "We can't predict when San Francisco will be in the red or orange tiers and we cannot predict when we will be completed in bargaining with our labor partners."

The teachers union released a statement that hints that the negotiations process may be hitting a rough patch, the statement read in part, "Teachers say they are pressing the district to move towards an agreement with more urgency. 'At this point, we believe there needs to be a trusted mediator to intervene, as we have lost confidence in the superintendent to manage this process.'"