25-year-old SF woman dead after slipping, falling at Lake Tahoe waterfall

A San Francisco woman died after falling over Eagle Falls in South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, officials reported.

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., authorities reported that the woman was identified as 25-year-old Ishrat Azim of San Francisco.

Azim and her friend crossed the highway after parking outside the Eagle Falls parking lot, and they went over the guard rail to view the top of Eagle Falls, according to Michael Lensing, El Dorado County Sheriff Captain.

Lensing reported that Azim attempted to dip her toes in the falls' upper pool. She held her friend's hand, but then she slipped and went over the falls.

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue later found the woman dead.

A group of people in the area filmed the tragedy while capturing nearby scenery. Some earlier reports incorrectly stated that friends were photographing Azim before the fall, but the groups did not know each other.

Azim's next of kin have been notified of her death.