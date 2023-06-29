SFO passengers feel impact of national flight cancellations

The flight cancellations and delays from bad weather on the East Coast and airline staffing shortages impacted passengers at SFO Wednesday evening, as many travelers waited in long lines to rebook flights and make connections.

More than one hundred people were queued up at United Airline's customer service desk.

"I have been waiting for at least 2 hours now and my flight to Portland has been delayed twice," said Woldeselassie Omer, a United passenger who was trying to make a connection to Toronto for a reunion.

"We arrived from Sydney, Australia at 7 a.m. this morning and when we got here we were moved to six different gates," said Nicole Hough, who was traveleing with her daughter Piper to Nashville for an Irish dancing competition. Hough says after waiting more than 10 hours, they were told their flight was canceled.

5:02:10 they turn around and say it's canceled because they were missing one crew member," said Hough.

Many passengers said they had been stranded overnight.

"We are overwhelmed, frustrated, tired, sad, like, just overwhelmed right now," said Reeta Cremin, a traveler from Finland who was heading to meet family in Hawaii. She says their flight was canceled Tuesday night.

"The aircraft arrived, but then they told us they were missing staff people," said Cremin. Her family was told all flights were booked, so they will have to go on a flight next week, and will miss their relatives.

By Wednesday evening, nearly 5,800 U.S. flights were delayed and 1,000 or more flights were canceled according to Flight Aware.

That create a domino effect that rippled through the nation, as aircraft and crews were caught out of position. Planes packed ahead of the Fourth of July holiday had few seats to spare.

"The problem is if you miss a flight or something is canceled it's even harder to get on something now," said Bill Zwolinski, a United passenger.

Storms on the East Coast caused some of the delays. The weather forced the FAA to temporarily ground planes bound for Boston.

United Airline's CEO also blamed the FAA for delays saying there was a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said airlines are scheduling more flights than they can handle.

"We know that nobody can control the weather, but anything under our control at the FAA we're going to be working on and anything under the airline's control, they need to step up and take responsibility," said Secretary Buttigieg.

As airlines nationwide are struggling to rebook hundreds of travelers, passengers are paying the price.

"Everything was closed in the airport because it was night. We were without water because we were without luggage. I still can't find my luggage," said Jasmin Hunt, a United passenger.

"We're going to try to rent a car and just drive home...it's just 10 hours," said Mark Falois, of Boise, Idaho who was waiting in line with his family.

The delays could get worse in the coming days.

Thursday is expected to be the busiest day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend with more than 50,000 flights scheduled.

Also, Friday is the deadline for airlines to complete upgrades to their equipment to avoid interference from the new 5G wireless systems.

Delta Airlines says 190 planes still have not been upgraded because they are waiting for parts.

