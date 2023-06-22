SFPD: Arrest made in fatal overnight shooting near Powell BART station

San Francisco Police say an arrest has been made in a fatal Thursday night shooting near the corner of Powell and Market Streets.

The San Francisco Police Department is planning to hold a press conference around 11 a.m. this morning to announce further details on the incident.

SFPD officials previously said its officers responded to the area around 8:39 p.m. due to a report of a shooting. The arriving officers found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victim's name and age were not disclosed.

Officials said the Powell Street Cable Car turnaround entrance of BART in San Francisco was closed as a result.

BART officials posted on Twitter just before 9 p.m. about the Hallidie Plaza entrance closure. At the time, BART said the closure was due to "police activity," and BART police said they were not involved because the shooting happened outside the station.

The entrance eventually reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

Video from the Citizen App shows a crowd of people and first responders at the scene.

Large police presence at San Francisco's Hallidie Plaza where there was a possible shooting Thursday evening, June 22, 2023.

One witness said it was an argument between two people that led to the shooting. The witness, who did not give their name, told KTVU they heard the shooting victim give a woman a compliment before the man who was with her shot the victim.

"We're coming up the escalator to exit out of Powell Station. The guy shoots the dude who gave the compliment twice in the chest. Took off running," the witness said.

"Every other day it's something out here. Either someone's getting robbed, you know or somebody's getting killed, shot or hurt," the witness added.

Some people said they heard screams and then police arrived to lock down the area.

Police investigators said this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.