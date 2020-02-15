SFPD arrests man suspected of attacking two women at Pier 39

article

Police arrested a suspect after two women were injured in separate attacks early Saturday along San Francisco's waterfront, police said.

In the first attack, a woman at Pier 19 was stabbed shortly before 7 a.m. by a man who then rode away on a bicycle, police said. Then, about 7:10 a.m., a suspect attacked another woman at Pier 39 with a tool, police said.

Police arrested a man suspected in both attacks and said they are still investigating the incidents.

Both women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.