SFPD involved in shooting; emergency crews at the scene of I-280 at Mariposa Street, off-ramp closed

San Francisco Police Department was involved in a shooting Thursday evening, police officials confirm.

The I-280 off-ramp at Mariposa Street is closed. Police and emergency crews are at the scene.

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management alerted residents to avoid the area of Mariposa and Owens streets at around 8:30 p.m. The northbound lanes of the freeway are affected.

It is not known how many officers are involved. We do not know if there is a suspect involved or if there are injuries or fatalities.

The SFPD PIO is headed to the scene. They will provide more details.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more details as we learn them.