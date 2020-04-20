SF's Hippie Hill fenced off for 4/20, but you can still party online

An event that usually brings tens of thousands of people to San Francisco isn’t happening on Monday, as all 4/20 public celebrations are canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic

Instead of seeing friends crowding The City's Hippie Hill smoking marijuana, you'll see fences surrounding the area and police on scene ready to cite and arrest people for going against the order to stay home. Roadblocks will also be set up around Golden Gate Park so people can’t get to the popular hill.

At a news conference last week, Mayor London Breed was very clear with her message to stay away – she said don’t come to San Francisco, as the city isn’t welcoming any gatherings for 4/20. The police chief echoed the same message.

Organizers posted a cancelation notice on the event’s website. But they still want people to celebrate by supporting local dispensaries.

This year's 4/20 celebration will not occur in real life.

"We're not giving up on 4/20," said Sara Moser-Feinberg of the Apothecarium. "And have a nice time. We're suggesting that people do 4/20 in place. We're highly encouraging people to order for pickup and delivery."

The Great American Shesh In is a virtual music and art festival that starts at 11 a.m. All proceeds from the online event will go to first responders.

