Shelter-in-place for Visitacion Valley as SFPD investigates shooting

Police in San Francisco are advising residents in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood to shelter-in-place as they investigate a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m. SFPD tweeted to avoid the area of Tucker and Campbell avenues between Delta and Rutland streets.

Police did not say if there were injuries or share any suspect information.

SkyFOX flew above the scene where there was a large police presence.