Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments

The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments.

Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues.

Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as a hostage situation, it was not. She said it started as a domestic disturbance and by 9 a.m., officers were on scene working to contact the suspect.

The apartment building is at 4890 Bernal Avenue, which is very close to police headquarters and downtown.