Sheriff investigates 2 homicides in Bay Point on Thanksgiving

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies began investigating what appears to be two separate homicides in Bay Point on Thanksgiving Day.

Deputies were called out just before 9 a.m. because a 62-year-old person was shot at a home on Mountain View Avenue, according to spokesman Jimmy Lee.

They could not save him and he was pronounced dead on scene.

When detectives arrived, they conducted interviews and pored over the crime scene, Lee said, and ended up arresting 63-year-old Donald Robbins of Bay Point in connection to the death.

He was taken into custody at the Martinez Detention Facility and was being held on $1 million bail.

Video at the scene showed Robbins walking to a patrol car in his socks. Other deputies consoled women sitting on a porch stoop. One of the women was his girlfriend and she was seen sitting on a curb looking forlorn.

"Thanksgiving is supposed to be a peaceful time," said Herbert Similton, the next door neighor. "Right now, I feel kind of sad. You're not supposed to die over something ridiculous. And I'm pretty sure it was ridiculous."

Lee also confirmed that a separate homicide occurred in Bay Point later in the afternoon on Thursday. But he did not immediately release any details about that death.

Anyone with any information should contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.