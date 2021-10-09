Sheriff: MCSO deputy dies after being attacked by suspect

A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy has died after being assaulted while taking a suspect with felony warrants into custody on Saturday, according to the sheriff's department.

The deputy was found critically injured and unconscious by another deputy near Van Buren and Dysart Road, close to an MCSO substation on Oct. 9. Sheriff Paul Penzone said during a news conference that the deputy had been bleeding from his face.

Deputies rendered aid and he was rushed to the hospital where he was placed on life support, surrounded by loved ones.

On Monday, Sheriff Penzone announced the deputy died. His organs will be donated. He was a three-year veteran of the department.

The suspect, Clinton Robert Hurley, reportedly stole the deputy's SUV after assaulting him, fled the scene and then carjacked another person.

Hurley was found hours later after being involved in a shootout with a homeowner in Tonopah when he was struck by a bullet. The homeowner was someone he knew and they reportedly had a history of conflict.

Hurley was hospitalized in stable condition, according to Sheriff Penzone. He had been released from the Dept. of Corrections last December and had been in custody for sexual offenses against children.

"During a time when men and women in law enforcement face scrutiny, sometimes demonization, or expected to be perfect and underappreciated – but a scumbag piece of (expletive) out of the Department of Corrections can put him on life support when he comes to work every day in uniform to keep this community safe," Penzone said.

"So now the question is, what is this community willing to do to make sure that this suspect goes back to prison or somewhere else for the actions against this deputy?" he added. "Because this is not a singular issue."

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

