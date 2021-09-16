Shooting between two vehicles inside Caldecott Tunnel causes nightmare traffic backup
ORINDA, Calif. - Traffic is backed up from residual delays on eastbound CA-24 west of the Caldecott Tunnel and Orinda due to a shooting between two vehicles, officials said Thursday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident that occurred at around 3:39 p.m. CHP said one of the vehicles has bullet holes in it. The right bore was closed at 3:44 p.m. Traffic was at a standstill, affecting both highways 24 and 13, before it began moving through the tunnel again when lanes reopened just before 6 p.m.
There have so far been no confirmed reports of injuries.
Traffic backup at the Caldecott Tunnel.
A KTVU photographer in the area said he heard as many as five gunshots.
KTVU Traffic reporter Sal Castaneda advised one way around for evening commuters is to try I-580 because it's relatively clear from Dublin headed north to Walnut Creek.
Traffic backup at the Caldecott Tunnel.