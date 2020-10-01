Shooting forces 'wide area' closure of Union Square, avoid the area
article
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are asking the public to avoid the area of Union Square following a shooting that wounded one person. The condition of the victim is unknown.
Police have closed a "wide area" of Union Square near Stockton and Geary Streets.
There's no word yet if a suspect was apprehended.
If you have to travel through the area, expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time.
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.