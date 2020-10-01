Shooting forces 'wide area' closure of Union Square, avoid the area

article

San Francisco police are asking the public to avoid the area of Union Square following a shooting that wounded one person. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Police have closed a "wide area" of Union Square near Stockton and Geary Streets.

There's no word yet if a suspect was apprehended.

If you have to travel through the area, expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.