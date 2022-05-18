Shooting investigation shuts down part of Oakland freeway

California Highway Patrol shut down all eastbound lanes of I-580 in Oakland just west of High Street due to a shooting investigation Wednesday evening. CHP says there are multiple victims, but no fatalities.

CHP said the Seminary off-ramp remained closed late into the evening with no estimated time for reopening, but that the rest of the freeway is open except a slow lane that is also closed.

The closure was announced just after 9 p.m. CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said they responded to a call at 8:20 p.m. of a traffic collision with injuries on the Seminary on-ramp.

There were unconfirmed reports of as many as four victims, two of which were shot.

CHP, Oakland Police Department and paramedics were at the scene. They focused on an overturned vehicle just off of 580. This is near Mills College.

Barclay said occupants of the overturned vehicle had suffered gunshot wounds. CHP is still trying to figure out where this occurred. There are no known fatalities at this point. The victims were inside a black Nissan sedan. Their conditions are unknown.

KTVU witnessed officials walking down an embankment and bringing victims back uphill on stretchers. An ambulance with one person in back left the scene just before 10 p.m. Investigators were seen recovering a cell phone and license plate.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The presence of OPD may suggest an altercation could have happened on city streets before ending up on the freeway. So far, law enforcement officials have remained tight-lipped about the incident and investigation.

We will stay with this story and get you the latest information as it develops.

KTVU's Elissa Harrington contributed to this report.

