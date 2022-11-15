Shooting shuts down portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City

A shooting in Redwood City shut down an area along El Camino Real Monday evening.

Authorities did not provide information on what led up to the incident, but said El Camino Real was closed between Vera and Roosevelt.

SkyFox flew above what appeared to be a large crime scene where several uniformed officers in the street.

It remains unclear what led up to the incident, but a witness told KTVU it might involve a kidnapping attempt.

Video posted to Facebook shows the chaos and officers working to get stalled motorists out of their vehicles and to safety.

Witnesses reported hearing a barrage of gunfire shortly after officers arrived on scene.