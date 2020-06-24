SJ mayor to announce plan for police reform

article

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will unveil his play to reform the San Jose Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing set for 12:45 p.m. will include Liccardo's nine-point plan that addresses the national outrage over racial injustice and police brutality while reflecting his commitment to "reform, not defund" the police.

“San Jose has the finest officers in the nation,” Liccardo observed. “But as we’ve seen in recent weeks, our community expects us to do better—and we’re committed to doing so.”