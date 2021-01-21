Expand / Collapse search

SJ police investigate officer-involved shooting

SJPD
San Jose officer-involved shooting

A swarm of law enforcement officers responded to a police shooting in San Jose on Thursday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting. 

The incident happened Thursday in the area of La Pala Dr and McKee Rd.

The department said no officers were injured and there are no outstanding suspects. 

