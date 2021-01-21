SJ police investigate officer-involved shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
The incident happened Thursday in the area of La Pala Dr and McKee Rd.
The department said no officers were injured and there are no outstanding suspects.
