SJPD make 2 homicide arrests, including son who allegedly killed father

San Jose police announced on Monday that a son has been arrested in connection with his father's death.

Police did not identify either father or son.

The father was found dead on March 18 at 6:36 a.m. in the 2500 block of Fontaine Road. He is the city's 6th homicide victim this year.

Police said they followed clues and found the son at a nearby motel. He was arrested on homicide charges.

Alejandro Mozo-Crisostomo, 46, of San Jose. Photo: SJPD

Also on Monday, police announced that they arrested 46-year-old Alejandro Mozo-Crisostomo of San Jose for a March 14 homicide.

Mozo-Crisotomo is accused of killing a woman in a home in the 1300 block of Foxdale Loop, police said.

The motive and circumstances of both homicides are still under investigation, police said.