SJPD searching for suspect in possession of handgun
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police officers are searching a San Jose neighborhood for a man reportedly in possession of a handgun, authorities said.
According to the San Jose Police Department, the suspect fled from officers on foot in the area of S White Road and Alum Rock Avenue.
Officers said a handgun was visible in his waistband.
Both directions of Alum Rock Avenue are closed to traffic between Viewmont Ave & S White Rd.
The suspect is described as either a white or Hispanic male, between 20-30 years old, wearing dark clothing and a black hat.
Residents in the are asked to use caution as they go out.