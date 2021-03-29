SJPD searching for suspect in possession of handgun

article

Police officers are searching a San Jose neighborhood for a man reportedly in possession of a handgun, authorities said.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the suspect fled from officers on foot in the area of S White Road and Alum Rock Avenue.

Officers said a handgun was visible in his waistband.

Both directions of Alum Rock Avenue are closed to traffic between Viewmont Ave & S White Rd.

The suspect is described as either a white or Hispanic male, between 20-30 years old, wearing dark clothing and a black hat.

Residents in the are asked to use caution as they go out.