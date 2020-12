article

(KTVU) - The USGS reported a magnitude 2.6 earthquake near San Pablo early Thursday morning.

The quake struck at 1:44 a.m., at a depth of 2.9 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

People went on the USGS website and reported they felt the quake in other East Bay cities, including Richmond and Berkeley.

There have not been any other quakes or aftershocks since.