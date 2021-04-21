Some San Jose students return to school but most still learning from home

Some students in the San Jose Unified School District will return to the classroom on Tuesday, however, there are limitations on how many kids can come back and why most of the students will still be learning from home.

San Jose Unified brought back a select group of about 2,000 of its highest-needs students in February, but Tuesday is the first time the school has reopened for all students. Students will be returning on a full-time schedule, and teachers are doing both lessons in-person as well as online, simultaneously.

The district says that will give all students "all-day access" to their teachers.

There will be no more than 15 to 16 students in a classroom at one time.

Families and students had to decide back in November of last year whether they wanted to return to campus and there weren't many opportunities to change their minds.

So, about 10,000 students, about 30 percent, are heading back to campus for the first time in 13 months.

Advertisement

The reopening applies to students in all grades - transitional kindergarten to 12th grade.

The San Jose Unified superintendent shared a welcome back video, showing some of the changes and new rules for students returning today

They include mandatory face coverings, daily health and wellness checks, as well as distanced socializing.

San Jose Unified chose April 21 as a starting date because of an agreement with their teacher's unions to return when Santa Clara County was in the orange tier.

The district was able to secure vaccinations for all of its 4,000 educators in March.