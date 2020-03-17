Sonoma County plans to join others in issuing shelter-in-place

Sonoma County is planning to join seven other counties in the Bay Area Tuesday that issued shelter-in-place orders to residents to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the order is still being drafted but it will take effect Wednesday shortly after midnight.

The shelter-in-place orders generally restrict public activities to meeting essential daily needs and order people to work from home for three weeks unless they perform essential services.

Now, only Napa and Solano counties do not have legal orders telling their residents they must stay home unless they provdide "essential work." Supervisors there said they are sticking with current guidelines on crowds and social distancing, at least for now.

On Monday, in an unprecedented move to slow the spread of an illness killing people throughout the world, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties as well as the city of Berkeley issued the order, which is technically a misdemeanor if violated.

The order affects nearly 7 million people and limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential needs for three weeks.

Santa Cruz County also issued a similar mandate asking residents to shelter in place.

The news came as Califoria reported 11 deaths so far that are related to coronavirus. Plus, there are 472 people who have tested positive for the virus across the state and that number continues to rise as it does in most states as the White House pushes rushes to ramp up testing efforts.

Essential businesses allowed to operate during the shelter-in-place include: health care operations; businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy people; fresh and nonperishable food retailers including convenience stores; pharmacies; child care facilities; gas stations; banks; laundry businesses.

In addition, sanitation, health care, police, emergency responders, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.

At a news conference on Monday, San Francisco officials said it's still OK to take the dog for a walk or to go on a hike, as long as you walk six feet apart from someone.