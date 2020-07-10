Expand / Collapse search

Sonoma County reportedly added to California's COVID-19 watchlist

Sonoma County
Sonoma County is reportedly the latest region added to California's coronavirus monitoring list.

SONOMA, Calif. (KTVU) - Sonoma County is reportedly now on California's growing coronavirus watchlist. 

According to the Press Democrat, county health leaders have been notified and the official declaration from the state is expected to come sometime Friday. 

The move follows three days of talks between state and county experts about how to slow down the number of COVID-19 cases that have spiked in recent weeks. 

The state is expected to reimpose restrictions on bars, tasting rooms, and indoor dining at restaurants for at least three weeks. 