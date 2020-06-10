Sonoma County wineries, breweries can reopen tasting rooms without serving food on Friday

article

Sonoma County will soon allow wineries and breweries to open tasting rooms without serving food.

The county's revision to its heath order goes into effect on Friday, the same day California Gov. Gavin Newsom is easing restrictions.

In May, some Sonoma County wineries were given permission to reopen tasting rooms but they had to serve food as well.

Under the county's modified order, patrons will be able to indulge in a tall glass of wine without the extras.

While California is forgoing the food requirement, it is recommending that wineries provide a clean glass for each tasting and, if possible, do not pour beverages into a glass that a customer has already used. The state also suggests ending the use of communal dump buckets and spit buckets. Instead provide disposable cups to each guest to avoid splash contamination.