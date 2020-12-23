Sonoma family transforms grass field into Disney, Star Wars winter wonterland

A Sonoma family has transformed a grass field into a Disney- and Star Wars-themed winter wonderland for the holidays.

Dillon Stall, 28, and his parents are the masterminds behind the gigantic, elaborate Christmas wonderland of lights, art, and Disney magic. And people of all ages are flocking to check it out.

The Stalls estimate they spent about $30,000 setting up the display, but they say it was well worth it.

"People have been just so generous this year and everybody has been so thankful," Stall said. " I'll just never own a house, I'll just have the craziest Christmas lights ever."

The display is free and open to the public, but masks and social distancing are required.

It's located on Grove Stree in Sonoma between and open each evening through Jan. 3.

