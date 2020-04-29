Sonoma State University becomes a coronavirus shelter

On Wednesday, Sonoma State University became a COVID-19 care site to shelter people trying to avoid infection or to see if their exposure will result in the need for hospitalization.

35 people, mostly homless, became the first of as many as 150 overall Sonoma County residents to move into what's called an Alternate Care Site on the campus of Sonoma State University.

The university is still in operation, mostly through remote online learning until mid-May when the term ends.

The site was created by the Governor and the county to protect vulnerable folks from contracting COVID-19.

"These are individuals who are over the age of 65 and/or have pre-existing health conditions," said Sonoma State VP of Communications Paul Gullixson.

It will also provide a secure facility for COVID-19 positive people or have tests pending, including the vulnerable homeless population. All have been screened by the county.

The facilities encompass the Recreation Center and some dormitories.

"For surge capacity for extra beds for the potential of this reaching its peak," said Gullixson.

The Alternate Care Site, not open to the larger campus, will have relatively minor impact now and after the term is over.

"They will living in an area that is fenced, will be staffed and will have security 24/7," said Gullixson.

Though this site scheduled to close in early June, the contract allows for 30-day extensions or site expansions as the governor and county may deem if cases surge.

Our expectation is that we will be back, functioning as a university in the fall, with that still up in the air. We're not sure what that's gonna look like," said Gullixson.

When the site is closed, there will be time between move out and student/staff move in.

"To make sure that all of these housing units and facilities cleaned and sanitized to a hospital level of cleanliness," said Gullixson.

Some members of neighborhoods surrounding the campus have expressed concern, something common in the many places chose for Alternate Care Sites throughout the state.

Thus far, the county has not responded KTVU's inquiries.