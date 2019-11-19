South Hayward BART station closed after fatal stabbing on train

article

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened on board a BART train at the South Hayward station on Tuesday.

Authorities wouldn't provide information on what led up to the incident, but they did confirm the fatality was reported just before 1 p.m.

BART and Hayward police officers responded to the scene and closed the station as they conduct an investigation into the stabbing death.

Trains are single-tracking through the station without stopping, and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses are providing assistance, BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said.

