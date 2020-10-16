South San Francisco hillside sign fire contained, evacuation orders lifted

Crews contained a five-alarm vegetation fire near the South San Francisco hillside sign that threatened segveral nearby homes on Friday.g

The blaze broke out just before noon and quickly went to four alarms. Around 1 p.m., a fifth alarm was struck. South San Francisco Fire Department contained the fire just over an hour later.

All evacuation orders were lifted at around 5:30 p.m. Residents on Larch Avenue, Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court and Viewmont Terrance were affected.

Just after containing the first fire, another three-alarm fire was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Starlite Street, about a block from the South San Francisco Fire Department. This fire is in an industrial and business park area near North Canal Street.

Firefighters appear to be gaining the upper hand. A video of the blaze was shared with KTVU on Twitter and shows flames erupting from behind Royalty Auto Collision Center.

Aerial firefighting efforts have been hindered by reports of drones overhead. Officials ask anyone flying a drone near the fire to land it immediately.

In the above map, courtesy of Google, you can see a row of homes below and to the sides of the infamous sign.

There is no word on what may have caused either fire.