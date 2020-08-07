Southern Calif. authorities in pursuit of vehicle near Norwalk

Authorities Friday were in pursuit of a black-colored sedan. Police initially attempted to pull the driver over for equipment violations in Upland.

Upland Police initiated the chase before it was handed off to the California Highway Patrol.

The dark-colored sedan was seen driving at high speeds around surface streets in the Norwalk, Upland, Bellflower and Long Beach areas. At times, the driver was driving in the wrong direction as well as on curbs.

The front-seat passenger in the vehicle was seen at times with his or her arm out of the vehicle, with a cell phone in hand. It appeared as though the passenger was taking photos or videos mid-pursuit.

At one point, the suspect vehicle was blocked by trucks, at which time the passenger opened his door and began to exit the vehicle, but he jumped back in the vehicle when the light turned green and the driver was able to take off again.