Stabbing near San Jose high school

By KTVU Staff
San Jose
San Jose police were investigating a stabbing that happened near Yerba Buena High School. (KTVU FOX 2)

San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that happened near San Jose's Yerba Buena High School on Thursday afternoon.

It's possible that a student was involved in the stabbing, police said.

"At this time we are still investigating whether or not this involves Yerba Buena High School students," San Jose police tweeted. 

Police said that an adult was stabbed and that the injuries are non-life threatening. 

The attack happened on Lucretia Avenue, near Kelly Park.

 A suspect has not been identified. 