Standoff outside Vallejo home after report of possible stabbing

Police descended on a home in Vallejo after a report of a possible stabbing Wednesday afternoon, KTVU has learned.

Officers responded to the residence on Ralston Court after a 911 call came in regarding a possible stabbing at the home.

Sources told KTVU that officers were calling for someone to surrender at the home.

Several marked patrol cars and an armored truck were parked outside the home. A police negotiator was also there and tried to get the suspect to come out.